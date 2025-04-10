Baton Rouge Fire Department opens fast-track program to recruit certified firefighters nationwide

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is opening the door for certified firefighters across the country to join its ranks quicker than ever before with its fast-track program.

BRFD is looking for applicants with certifications in:

- Firefighter I & II

- Hazardous Materials Awareness & Operations

- Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)

The average training for new firefighters in Baton Rouge can take up to 6 months, but this program gives firefighters across the nation a chance to get into the department within a couple of months.

"They already know the groundwork to be a firefighter. We're just going to teach them how we do it here in the city of Baton Rouge," Fire Chief Michael Kimble said. "When you come to work at the fire department, you don't know what the day is going to bring, so we make sure our men and women are highly qualified and equipped with the best material we can possibly give them to go out and provide this service that we do for the citizens for this city and this parish."

Not all fire departments require EMT training, but Chief Kimble said they'll provide that training.

"If you pass through the application process and you don't have your EMT, we're going to hire, bring you on and pay you to get your EMT on the job training through the Baton Rouge Fire Department," Kimble said.

The program isn't limited to a pool of only full-time firefighters, as even volunteer firefighters can apply.

"There's a lot of training that we have that can help you on your side job, as a part-time employee somewhere else or advancements after you retire from here, where you can go on to get a second career with the knowledge that you've learned here at the Baton Rouge Fire Department," Kimble said.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is nationally recognized as a leader in the fire service industry. It was the first department in the country to achieve a class 1 rating and has maintained it for over 40 years.

Kimble said firefighters who join have a chance at more opportunities than other fire departments.

"We have multiple opportunities, different advancements, and that's what makes the Baton Rouge Fire Department is, it's just not coming to work and riding a fire truck, through time you can progress into specialized divisions and work other aspects of the fire service," Kimble said.

Key Benefits Include:

- Starting Salary: $47,904 annually (after certification)

- Annual Pay Increases: 3% each year

- Bid Rights: Opportunity to choose among BRFD’s 19 fire stations

- EMT Training Option: Applicants without EMT certification who apply before May 9, 2025, may qualify for on-the-job EMT training