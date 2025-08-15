82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating vacant house fire on Lewis Street

Friday, August 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating a fire on Lewis Street, officials said Friday.

The fire happened at Jordan Street and Lewis Street around 1:45 p.m. Footage from the scene showed a structure heavily damaged by fire.

Fire officials said the house was vacant and the building is a total loss. Investigators are working to determine a cause.

