Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating three grass fires in the Scotlandville area that all broke out on Saturday.

Fire officials said two of the fires were on 73rd Avenue, and the third was on 74th Avenue. One woman who lives near 74th Avenue described the scene.

"Smoke coming from the ground. The fire truck was on the other street. Then I finally saw them come to this side. If it had spread up, it would have been close to my neighbor's house," she said.

Looking at the aftermath on Tuesday, signs of the flames were hard to spot. BRFD Public Information Officer Justin Hill said it's not yet clear whether the fires are connected or what sparked them.

WBRZ first reported on the overgrown trees, weeds, and grass in that cut-through a week ago. With the fires breaking out just days later, some neighbors worry the timing and locations may not be coincidental.

As fire investigators continue working to find the cause of the fires, they are asking neighbors to stay vigilant.

"Keep an eye on your property. If you see some suspicious activity around your property, notify someone. Keep your property well-lit, especially at night," said Hill.