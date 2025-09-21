Baton Rouge Downtown Development District tax renewal set for October 11 election

BATON ROUGE - On Oct. 11, East Baton Rouge will have a small election and one item on the ballot could shape the future for residents and property owners of downtown Baton Rouge.

That ballot item is a renewal of an existing 10-mill property tax for five years, starting in 2027 and running through 2031. This would be on all properties that are subject to taxation within the boundaries of the Downtown Development District.

The tax would generate approximately $740,000 a year. That money would go to things like helping attract new businesses for downtown Baton Rouge, caring for public spaces, and hosting events.

The goal of the district is to plan for, promote, and maintain the downtown area of Baton Rouge.

WBRZ talked to several residents who had "Vote Yes for Downtown Saturday, October 11," signs in their yards. Most were long-time residents.

"I believe in downtown Baton Rouge and the cultural impact that downtown Baton Rouge has for Baton Rouge as a whole," Doug Shaffer of Beauregard Town said.

Additionally, people in downtown BR on Sunday were asked ways that they thought the downtown area could be improved.

"The amount of like trash and littering that there is, and just the constant disrespect that I see. Taking disrespect for the landscape that we have here, and I feel like that definitely takes a toll on the preservation of downtown," Emma Kate Jolly said.

Another person said that the area could benefit from more cooling spaces.

"I really was saying like some cooling areas, like there's some walls on these buildings that's like pushing out cold air, and it's like keeping the whole sidewalk cool. People can come where it's shaded and maybe even have a fan on the building or something," Adrian Rollins said.

WBRZ also spoke with several residents who were on the fence. Their main concern was that renewing the current millage rate, combined with increased property values, would result in higher taxes.