Baton Rouge Diocese warns of possible change in student mask policy amid spike in COVID cases

BATON ROUGE – Just two weeks after announcing masks as optional, Bishop Michael Duca sent out a letter to parents and teachers saying the diocese is reassessing these guidelines.

“It is possible that if COVID cases continue to increase, we will need to change our procedures and protocols to accomplish our goals,” Duca said.

In early July, the Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Baton Rouge was under fire from parents after suggesting unvaccinated students in third grade and up were required to wear a mask and social distance. Two days later an additional statement was released clarifying that masks were optional for students.

“When our plan for reopening schools changed, some sent me thank-you notes for listening to parents,” Duca said. “While I appreciate this acknowledgment, please know that for every parent who does not want his or her child to wear a mask, there is a parent who believes that masks are still important to ensure safety.”

Any new changes to protocol will be announced Monday, August 2.

Click here to read the full letter.