Baton Rouge Diocese names new schools superintendent

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Diocese of Baton Rouge has named a new leader for its schools.

Dr. Mary Patricia Davis is the new superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, Bishop Michael Duca announced on Monday.

“Dr. Davis brings with her a considerable wealth of experience from which our schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will benefit,” Duca said. “Her leadership will help us create a new era of Catholic education in southeastern Louisiana.”

Davis replaces Dr. Melanie Palmisano, who has served for 13 years as superintendent of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, comprised of 30 catholic schools.

Vicar General Frater Jamin David said Davis’ passion for Catholic education, especially for students with disabilities, her global experiences as an educator, principal, and administrator, and her commitment to core Catholic values are factors that make her the ideal candidate for the position.

Davis has served as president and CEO of the Mt. St. Mary Academy and Foundation in Little Rock, Arkansas, since 2019.

Davis will assume the position on June 1.