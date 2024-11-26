Baton Rouge dentist gives back to community by donating turkeys, Rouse's gift cards for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge dentist is hoping to make people's smiles brighter this year by giving out turkeys and gift cards for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Leonard Lewis gave away more than 30 turkeys Tuesday. He also gave away Rouse's gift cards.

He took over a practice in Baton Rouge a few years ago and wanted to give back to the community.

"So many families in our community are undernourished, and not having can bring upon a level of depression; and we want to just fill that little need," Lewis said.

Lewis also plans on giving away gift cards so families can afford a nice Christmas.