Baton Rouge couple comes up with safe way to pass out Halloween candy during pandemic

BATON ROUGE - On Halloween, thousands of kids put on their costumes and go trick-or-treating. But this year, David and Robin Mills have their spooky candy coming in a COVID-safe way.

"I was a little bit worried about all these kids coming and being so close to Robin and myself delivering the candy. Because we are at risk, and COVID is no joke,” David said.

So David made a plan and began planning and drawing up ideas. At first, Robin wasn't exactly on board and might have thought his idea was crazy.

“I thought it was a great idea, and I really appreciated him doing that for me," Robin said.

“She lies. An eye-roll was her original reaction,” David interrupted.

But it wasn’t long before Robin finally came around.

"Once it started to come together, I got on board,” Robin said.

David called his creation the, “CDC” the "Candy Delivery Contraption." The way it works is like this: You drop a piece of candy through a plastic tube. Then it lands in the kid's candy bags. David also worked on some social distancing stickers on the ground.



"The space between my seat and the first 'X' where the children will put their bags for the candy is six feet,” David explained.

But, let’s say there are trick-or-treaters that don’t follow those rules.

"I'm gonna give them some candy, it's Halloween and it's for the kids,” Robin said. “I don't know maybe get a stick or something,” David said with a chuckle.

It’s different. But, for David and Robin, they are just happy to keep their tradition alive.

"She's happy, and I feel safe," David said.

“Happy wife, happy life," Robin said with a smile.

For other COVID-safe ways to celebrate the holiday, click here.