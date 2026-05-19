Baton Rouge Corvette Club mixes charity, road trips as it crosses $1 million raised for St. Jude

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Corvette Club has raised more than $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital over the course of its more than 50 years serving the community.

The club's president said the total donation amount sits at about $1.1 million, with $114,700 of that coming from 2025 alone.

The club has a multi-leg road trip coming up May 22- 27, with stops at Talladega, the NCM Motorsports Park and the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as well as the Tail of the Dragon in North Carolina.

The club holds monthly meetings every second Wednesday night from January through November, with no meeting in December. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. at St. George Fire Station at 14100 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

Corvette owners are welcome to join. More information is available here.