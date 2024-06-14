Baton Rouge cop, wife arrested in Gonzales on domestic abuse battery charges

GONZALES — A Baton Rouge police officer and his wife were arrested on domestic abuse charges, police said Friday.

Solomon Ona, 37, and Tarleshia Atkins, 34, were each booked for domestic abuse battery after being arrested around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday following a disturbance at the couple's Gonzales home.

They were each released from the Ascension Parish Jail on a $2,500 per person bond the same day.

Ona has been a Baton Rouge police officer since 2012. The department also recognized him for saving a life during a 2015 awards banquet, the department's Facebook shows.

East Baton Rouge Parish records say Ona and Atkins have been married since 2019.