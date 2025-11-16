Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard dies at 71

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge businessman and community icon Jim Bernhard died Sunday after a brief illness, The Advocate reported. He was 71.

Bernhard founded The Shaw Group, a pipe fabrication company, and Bernhard Capital Partners, a private equity firm.

Bernhard was a prominent figure in state and local politics and large donor to Democratic candidates.

Governor Jeff Landry and former Governor Bobby Jindal shared their sentiments over social media.

"Jim Bernhard was one of Louisiana’s most dynamic and visionary business leaders. His hard work built companies that created jobs, strengthened our economy, and showcased the very best of Louisiana. Louisiana has lost a giant, but I know his legacy will endure for generations. Sharon and I extend our deepest prayers to Dana and the entire Bernhard family during this difficult time," Landry said.

Our condolences and prayers for Dana Bernhard and the entire family. Jim and I often disagreed politically, but I admired his passion for improving Baton Rouge and Louisiana. — Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) November 16, 2025

He is survived by his wife, Dana Bernhard, and his children Benjamin Bernhard, Michael Bernhard, Patrick Bernhard, Kathryn Gerry and Tres Bernhard, and eight grandchildren.