94°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge-based sports equipment company Marucci becomes official bat provider of MLB
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge-based sports equipment company Marucci Sports LLC announced Friday that it has entered into a license agreement with Major League Baseball for its Marucci and Victus brands to exclusively be the official bats of MLB.
Marruci Sports was launced in 2009 by former LSU and MLB pitcher Kurt Ainsworth. It took over Marucci Bats, which was founded by LSU athletic trainer Jack Marucci.
Marucci Sports was purchased by Fox Factory Holding Corp. in November for $572 million after it changed ownership in 2020 in a $200 million deal.
Trending News
The exclusive license will begin on January 1, 2025, and continue until December 31, 2028.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 41 years, Pat Sajak makes his final spin as host of...
-
'I'm going to f*****g shoot you:' BRPD releases body camera footage of...
-
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th annual Pedaling for Peace
-
CATS striving to improve service, but problems persist
-
Two St. Tammany Parish School employees arrested for cruelty to a juvenile