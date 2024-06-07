Baton Rouge-based sports equipment company Marucci becomes official bat provider of MLB

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge-based sports equipment company Marucci Sports LLC announced Friday that it has entered into a license agreement with Major League Baseball for its Marucci and Victus brands to exclusively be the official bats of MLB.

Marruci Sports was launced in 2009 by former LSU and MLB pitcher Kurt Ainsworth. It took over Marucci Bats, which was founded by LSU athletic trainer Jack Marucci.

Marucci Sports was purchased by Fox Factory Holding Corp. in November for $572 million after it changed ownership in 2020 in a $200 million deal.

The exclusive license will begin on January 1, 2025, and continue until December 31, 2028.