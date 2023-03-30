Baton Rouge Ballet performs last show of the season Friday night

BATON ROUGE - We're getting our pointe slippers on and heading to the Raising Cane's River Center! The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is celebrating their last show of the season: Dimension in Dance.

The show will highlight many different styles and moods of contemporary and classical dance. The stage will also be filled with a grand performance of selections from Paquita.

"Paquita was originally done back in 1846 by the Paris Opera Ballet," said Associated Artistic Director Jonna Cox. "They do leaping, turning, all this intricate pointe work, it's such a delight to see. We have seven total dances you'll see, the first six are contemporary work and our classical ballet will close the evening."

It will also feature guest artists from the Sarasota Ballet, Hailey Stinchcomb and Israel Ellis.

"These athletes have been practicing since January. They've been working really hard, they train several hours a day," said Rebecca Acosta with Baton Rouge Ballet. "Our guest artists will be preforming a contemporary piece. It's called 'Tender Conversations' and it's choreographed by one of our alumni."

The show is Friday, March 31 starting at 7:30 p.m.. You can grab your tickets at Baton Rouge Ballet's website here or on Ticketmaster.