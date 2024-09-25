85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Barringer Foreman Bridge reopens after structural damage caused closure in December 2023

Wednesday, September 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss, Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - The Barringer Foreman Bridge reopened Wednesday two months ahead of schedule, according to the Mayor-President's office.

The bridge was closed in December 2023 due to structural damage. At the time, Director of Transportation and Drainage for the EBR City-Parish Fred Raiford said he did not know if the damage was caused by debris from trees or a barge.

"We were trying to make sure we had the bridge open, particularly before Christmas. That was the goal and objective and as it turns out, it worked in our favor," Raiford said. 

The repair process included replacing a damaged pile in the center of the bridge, restoring the concrete cap, and casting new concrete slabs to replace the affected portions of the bridge deck. Raiford said that the repairs cost $485,000 and the city-parish is asking the Army Corps of Engineers to reimburse the price.

