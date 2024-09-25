Latest Weather Blog
Barringer Foreman Bridge reopens after structural damage caused closure in December 2023
BATON ROUGE - The Barringer Foreman Bridge reopened Wednesday two months ahead of schedule, according to the Mayor-President's office.
The bridge was closed in December 2023 due to structural damage. At the time, Director of Transportation and Drainage for the EBR City-Parish Fred Raiford said he did not know if the damage was caused by debris from trees or a barge.
"We were trying to make sure we had the bridge open, particularly before Christmas. That was the goal and objective and as it turns out, it worked in our favor," Raiford said.
Trending News
The repair process included replacing a damaged pile in the center of the bridge, restoring the concrete cap, and casting new concrete slabs to replace the affected portions of the bridge deck. Raiford said that the repairs cost $485,000 and the city-parish is asking the Army Corps of Engineers to reimburse the price.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One killed, one seriously injured in late-night crash on I-110
-
Boil water advisory issued for Pierre Part residents
-
DCFS names Aly Rau as its new deputy secretary
-
LSP: Driver arrested for negligent homicide after crash kills DOTD employee in...
-
Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU...