Firefighters rescue barge worker from Miss. River
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters rescued a barge worker after she fell into the Mississippi River Tuesday night.
Sources say the woman fell into the water while loading a barge at the Louis Dreyfus loading dock in Port Allen. The woman allegedly clung to a life ring until firefighters were able to get her out of the water.
EMS transported the woman to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.
A WBRZ news unit is on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
