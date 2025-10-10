85°
Firefighters rescue barge worker from Miss. River

PORT ALLEN - Firefighters rescued a barge worker after she fell into the Mississippi River Tuesday night.

Sources say the woman fell into the water while loading a barge at the Louis Dreyfus loading dock in Port Allen. The woman allegedly clung to a life ring until firefighters were able to get her out of the water. 

EMS transported the woman to the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

A WBRZ news unit is on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

