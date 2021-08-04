Barack and Michelle Obama cancel former president's elaborate birthday bash

Barack and Michelle Obama

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Massachusetts - A former president's birthday bash that's been in the works for months and would have included some of the world's most well-known faces has been cancelled at the last minute.

According to TMZ, Barack and Michelle Obama had been planning on welcoming nearly 500 celebrities to their Martha's Vineyard home for the former president's 60th birthday party.

But as the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread, the Obama's decided Wednesday to cancel the event and instead, gather with very close friends and family members for the former commander in chief's birthday.

Mr. Obama turns 60 Wednesday and the elaborate party had been planned for the weekend.

Some of the big names on the former guest list would have included Steven Spielberg, Oprah, and George Clooney.

TMZ adds that the Obamas asked guests to donate to programs supporting children and people of color in lieu of bringing gifts.