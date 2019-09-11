86°
Balloon release set for local boxer killed in North St. shooting

1 hour 43 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 September 11, 2019 8:30 AM September 11, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Community members are invited to attend a balloon release in memory of a local boxer who was killed at the beginning of the month.

The event for Justin "J.T." Thomas is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Glen Oaks Senior High School on Cedar Grove Drive. 

Authorities say Thomas was walking to his car near a bar on North Street when he was shot. Thomas was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

