60°
Latest Weather Blog
Baldwin Police: Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting at gas station
BALDWIN - The Baldwin Police are searching for a man wanted for murder after a shooting at a gas station that took place Wednesday.
Officials are searching for Darien Keith Hoskins Jr., 20. He is wanted for four counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated obstruction of a highway or commerce, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Trending News
Hoskins is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University Board of Supervisors voting to approve new football staff, administrators
-
Stores helping Hispanic communities by delivering care packages to their door
-
Kim Mulkey joins Miracle Children's Foundation to donate iPads to OLOL Children's...
-
Overdose numbers in East Baton Rouge Parish are trending down for the...
-
Trump is previewing his 2026 agenda in an address to the nation...