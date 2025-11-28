45°
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
BALDWIN — The Baldwin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating and identifying a man and woman allegedly involved in a "large altercation" at the Baldwin One Stop Store.
The man can be seen wearing a red jacket and white shirt, and the woman can be seen wearing a green and red polo shirt.
Anyone with any information should call (337) 923-4845.
