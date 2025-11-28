45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people

2 hours 39 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, November 27 2025 Nov 27, 2025 November 27, 2025 9:52 PM November 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BALDWIN — The Baldwin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating and identifying a man and woman allegedly involved in a "large altercation" at the Baldwin One Stop Store.

The man can be seen wearing a red jacket and white shirt, and the woman can be seen wearing a green and red polo shirt. 

Anyone with any information should call (337) 923-4845.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days