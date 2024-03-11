69°
Bald eagle released by LSU vet school Monday, rehabilitated after it was caught in fishing line
HOUMA — A bald eagle rehabilitated by the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine was released from LSU’s Wildlife Hospital in Houma Monday morning.
The female eagle arrived at the LSU vet school on Feb. 9 after being found caught in a fishing line in Houma.
Veterinarians said the bird was dehydrated and had a suspected buildup of lactic acid in the bloodstream, as well as capture myopathy — a non-infectious disease in which muscle damage results from extreme exertion, struggle or stress.
The LSU Vet Med Wildlife Team nursed the animal back to full health with fluids and other critical care treatments. Following rehabilitation, she was placed into a flight cage at the veterinary school on Skip Bertman Drive. She started flying almost immediately.
