Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
BAKER - Neighbors in Baker are raising concerns about a proposed subdivision that would add more than 200 homes to their community. They say they were never told about the project.
Land on Comite Drive in Baker is planned to be a subdivision to hold over 200 homes.
Neighbors say they were never informed about the plans for this new subdivision. They gathered Saturday alongside newly elected District Two Councilman Anthony Kenney to voice their concerns.
"The constituents that actually live in these neighborhoods, those are the boots on the ground, people who can tell me what's the issues in the community," Kenney said.
"We're not opposed to getting anything new, what we're opposed to is the issues that it causes," resident Kim Leep said. "We're hoping to get answers, and we're hoping to basically hear the truth of what’s happening and have a voice."
In 2022, the original proposal was for Leland Lakes subdivision, which would hold 192 residential lots.
"It's frustration in not being told about what's coming down, and when individuals have called to inquire about building on the land they've been told various things and none of it has been a subdivision for 239 residential lots," Leep said.
Their main worries focus on increased traffic on Comite Drive and strain on the already poor drainage systems in the area. Residents say they've been given the runaround about what is actually happening with the property.
"Initially they were told that it was going to be a private home around a lake and that was not the case, it was a dirt pit and now a subdivision, and now they're looking to build a bigger subdivision," Leep said.
A community meeting about the development is scheduled for May 7 at Serenity and Praise Tabernacle on Hooper Road.
