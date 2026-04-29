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Baker Public Works repairing main water line off Main Street
BAKER - The Baker Department of Public Works is shutting off water in a part of Baker as they repair a main water line Wednesday night.
Those on Manchester Drive, Wimbush Drive, Ben Williams Lane and Little Lakes Estates will be affected. Crews say they are working to repair a leak.
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No information was given on when crews estimate water will be restored.
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