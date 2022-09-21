Baker police investigating deadly double shooting after domestic incident on Chamberlain Avenue

87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday, September 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened Monday night in a neighborhood off of Groom Road. 

According to Baker Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue near Hovey Avenue and reportedly stemmed from a domestic issue. The BPD later confirmed two men died following the shooting. 

The names of the victims have not been released.

