82°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker police ask for help identifying person of interest in theft investigation
BAKER — The Baker Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.
Police shared images of a man putting gas into a tan-colored pickup truck with a Texas license plate, saying that they need to identify him as part of a theft case from 2025. In the pictures, the man is wearing a white and gray shirt featuring characters from the cartoon "Rick and Morty."
Trending News
Baker police ask anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle to call Capt. Taylor with the Criminal Investigation Division at 225-775-6000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts
-
Livingston Parish Schools opens kindergarten registration for 2026-27 school year
-
Nearly 400 Dr. Seuss Books donated to Chimp Haven in honor of...
-
St. Helena Parish School District announces new partnership to provide free ACT...
-
State representative introduces several new bills focused on providing financial relief to...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman