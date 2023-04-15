Baker PD seeking public assistance to find 16-year-old

BAKER - The Baker Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Jaylon Moore was last seen late Friday night getting into an unknown vehicle.

Moore was wearing black gym shorts and a burgundy Nike hoodie at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information on Moore's whereabouts, contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000.