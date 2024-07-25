85°
Baker officials hosting meeting about new concealed carry law

By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - With the passage of a new concealed carry law that allows any law-abiding citizen to own and concealed carry a gun without a license, local officials are hosting a meeting to field any questions residents may have. 

The meeting is being hosted Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baker Branch Library on Groom Road. District 4 council member Robert Young and Lt. Randolph Harrell with the Baker Police Department are hosting the meeting to answer questions that members of the community may have about what the new law means for them. 

The meeting is open to the public. 

