Back-to-school event to hand out 400 backpacks stuffed with supplies to Baton Rouge students
BATON ROUGE — As families prepare for the first day of school, Epic Connect is hosting its third annual back-to-school giveaway.
The event will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be free food, inflatables, and live music for everyone to enjoy.
Founder and organizer Raneisha Sims put the giveaway together as a way of giving back to children in the Baton Rouge community.
Event partner Nia Bookter said they will be giving out 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to children.
"We want these kids to be equipped for success this school year," Bookter said.
Over a dozen local small businesses contributed to the event.
