Back in St. Amant: LSU softball's Alix Edwards remains connected to hometown

ST. AMANT, La. - LSU softball's Alix Edwards is never all that far away from her hometown of St. Amant. Sure, LSU's campus is only a half-hour drive to her old high school, but even with the homegrown star having moved on to the bigger stage at the college level, she frequently comes home.

Perhaps too much, according to her former coach.

"I convince her to stay away sometimes," said St. Amant head coach Amy Pitre jokingly. "She's here quite often."

So, when Pitre held her program's Summer camp for younger softball players, it wasn't hard to convince Edwards to come out to help run the show.

"Alix was always great working with the kids even when she was a player here," said Pitre. "She always did a great job working these camps."

That skill will come in handy for Edwards when she finishes playing softball. When her playing days are over, Edwards wants to get into coaching. And Coach Pitre is the one she has to thank for that.

"I want to coach one day because I've had coaches like her," said Edwards. "The relationship I have with her, the way that she cares about each specific athlete, the way that she explains the game, she's the reason why I have the mindset that I have."

Coach Pitre's impact on Edwards' career can also be felt every time she puts on the purple and gold of LSU.

"She has the biggest part to play with who I am and where I am," said Edwards. "She's probably the reason why I chose LSU. I had other schools that I wanted to go to out of state, but at the end of the day, If I could be 30 minutes from my parents and 30 minutes from her, I couldn't pass that up."