73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baby panda attempts to take first steps

6 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 20 2017 Nov 20, 2017 November 20, 2017 11:16 AM November 20, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANCE- A new baby panda tried to take its first steps last week.

ABC News reports that Mini Yuan Zi is the first panda born in France. The new baby is a resident of the ZooParc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, France.

In the video, the little one pulls up, pushes its legs and tries to walk.

Trending News

According to the zoo, the Mini Yuan Zi was born April 8.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days