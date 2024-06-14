73°
Baby panda attempts to take first steps
FRANCE- A new baby panda tried to take its first steps last week.
ABC News reports that Mini Yuan Zi is the first panda born in France. The new baby is a resident of the ZooParc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan, France.
In the video, the little one pulls up, pushes its legs and tries to walk.
According to the zoo, the Mini Yuan Zi was born April 8.
