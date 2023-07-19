Authorities searching Amite River for man who went into water, did not resurface

AMITE RIVER - A dive team is searching the Amite River for a man who went into the water and did not resurface.

As of 6:30 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has crews along the Amite River near the Frenchtown Conservation Area looking for a man who was swimming with friends and did not resurface.

Multiple dive teams are in the area. Authorities said the man who went missing around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.