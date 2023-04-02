80°
Authorities responding to large fire in Port Allen; massive smoke plume visible from Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN - A pillar of smoke was seen over Port Allen Sunday as authorities responded to a large fire near the Mississippi River.
The smoke cloud was first reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of North Line Road, off LA 1. The source of the flames was not immediately clear, and it's unknown whether anyone was hurt.
Officials confirmed the fire but had few details about what happened. WBRZ has reached out to West Baton Rouge authorities for more information.
This is a developing story.
