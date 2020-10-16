Authorities respond to deadly shooting on N. Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were dispatched to a reported shooting that occurred on North Ardenwood Drive and resulted in at least one person's death.

The shooting took place shortly before 9:45 a.m., Friday (Oct. 16) at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of N. Ardenwood.

At this time, the identities of the persons involved have not been revealed, and neither have the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.