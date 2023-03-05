80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities looking for man who allegedly stole volunteer firefighter's truck from Loranger station

4 hours 2 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, March 05 2023 Mar 5, 2023 March 05, 2023 12:21 PM March 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LORANGER - A man allegedly stole a volunteer firefighter's truck after trying to break into the fire station early Sunday morning.

According to the Loranger Volunteer Fire Department, an unidentified man walked up to the station around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and tried to get in.

When he was unsuccessful, he managed to steal a truck from in front of the building while the owner, a volunteer firefighter, was out on duty, officials say.

The vehicle is described as a 2013 Ram 2500 with a Loranger Fire Plate on the front and an extra diesel tank in the back.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck is urged to contact the Loranger Volunteer Fire Department at (985) 878-6911.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days