Latest Weather Blog
2026 Champions of Service Award recipients honored by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at luncheon
BATON ROUGE — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, along with Volunteer Louisiana and the Volunteer Louisiana Foundation, honored recipients of the 2026 Champions of Service Award at the Champions of Service Luncheon on Monday at the Capitol Park Museum.
The awards recognize volunteers who embody selflessness, passion and an unwavering commitment to helping others. This year's honorees are leading efforts that strengthen Louisiana's communities, including beautifying neighborhoods, feeding families, supporting seniors, empowering youth and creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
"These Champions of Service represent the very best of our state," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. "People who go above and beyond, giving their time, energy, and compassion to lift others up. Their commitment reminds us that even the smallest acts of service can have a lasting impact, and we are proud to honor their extraordinary contributions."
Trending News
The nine recipients of the award included Annina Amaguas, James "Big Brown" Joseph, Nicole Ebarb, Billy Bonner, Robert Brister, Erika Sibley, Stephen Douglass, Brenda Andrus and Trinity Jacobs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Speaker Mike Johnson recalls 'surreal experience' following shooting at White House...
-
GLP-1 drugs linked to osteoporosis, new research shows
-
1 person hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting along 3rd Street in...
-
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office searches for vehicle after shooting leaves teen...
-
2une In Previews: Auditions for second-annual Mid City's Got Talent open through...
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama
-
Southern baseball and softball win home SWAC series
-
Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history