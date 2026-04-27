1 person hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting along 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — One person was hurt after a shooting along 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend.

First responders, including Baton Rouge Police, were called to the scene of the early Sunday morning shooting around 2:40 a.m. Officials told WBRZ that shooting happened in front of downtown pizza parlor Schlittz & Giggles.

Officials added that one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition following the shooting.