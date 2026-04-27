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1 person hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting along 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — One person was hurt after a shooting along 3rd Street in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend.
First responders, including Baton Rouge Police, were called to the scene of the early Sunday morning shooting around 2:40 a.m. Officials told WBRZ that shooting happened in front of downtown pizza parlor Schlittz & Giggles.
Officials added that one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition following the shooting.
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