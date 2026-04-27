Police ID second person sought in Mall of Louisiana shooting; now he's only wanted for questioning

BATON ROUGE — Police have identified a person they originally called a suspect in the Mall of Louisiana mass shooting, and now say he is only wanted for questioning.

On Friday, the day after a shooting broke out between two groups at the mall food court, killing one and injuring five, the Baton Rouge Police Department asked the public's help in identifying a "suspect" who was "wanted in connection to the shooting," pictured below.

A BRPD spokesperson said Monday that the individual has since been identified, and he is wanted only for questioning. Police would not release his identity.

Police have made one arrest in the shooting, Markel Lee, 17. He faces one count of first-degree murder for the death of 17-year-old Martha Odom and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Odom was a senior at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette Parish.

Another victim, 43-year-old Donnie Guillory, was still in critical condition as of Friday.