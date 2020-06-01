Authorities investigate string of overnight fires in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - First responders were kept busy early Monday morning as they responded to a total of four overnight fires in the capital area.

Two of the blazes occurred at tire shops on Plank Road and Airline Highway, and a third fire broke out at a manufacturing company off Siegen Lane. Meanwhile, the fourth fire, which was ruled as an act of arson, engulfed a vacant home on Packard Street.

Three of those fires -the incidents on Plank Road, Airline Highway, and Packard Street- occurred in close proximity of one another, within a range of about four miles.

At this point, the only fire that was ruled arson was the vacant house fire on Packard Street.

First responders dispatched to the overnight fires included personnel from The Baton Rouge Fire Department, St. George Fire Department, Entergy, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS.

Anyone with information related to any of these incidents is urged to contact investigators at (225) 354-1419.