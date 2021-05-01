75°
Authorities investigate house fire ruled arson on Highland Road

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire investigators are looking into a house fire on the 1900 block of Highland Road. The cause of the fire has been ruled an arson.

Firefighters arrived to the scene to see the house fully engulfed in flames. The neighboring home was starting to catch on fire from the heat. A car in between the two homes was also on fire.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control and prevent further damage to the home next door.

One person was home at the time but was uninjured. 

Anyone with information regarding the arson should contact crimestoppers.

