Authorities identify mechanic who was fatally crushed while working on vehicle Thursday

2 hours 19 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, September 12 2025 Sep 12, 2025 September 12, 2025 2:01 PM September 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A mechanic who was fatally crushed while working on his car on Thursday has been identified, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner.

The coroner identified the man as 52-year-old Andrew Green III.
Green was found under his own vehicle on Winbourne Avenue near Plank Road around 2:45 p.m.   The coroner told WBRZ that he was working on his personal vehicle and that it was not a work-related death.  

