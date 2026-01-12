Authorities discuss human trafficking problem in southeast Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is continuing its work to curb human trafficking in the capital area.

In 2024, Louisiana provided services to over 2,200 suspected or confirmed victims of human trafficking, according to the Governor's Office for Human Trafficking Prevention. Law enforcement officials say there could be even more victims that the state doesn't know about.

State government agencies define human trafficking as a crime that uses force, fraud, or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex or labor against their will.

Baton Rouge Police Officer Zack Evans says that a few years ago, he recognized the problem and decided to make a difference in reducing human trafficking in the area. He played a large role in an investigation that led to the recent arrest of four men accused of human trafficking.

"Back in October, we ended up making contact with a 15-year-old trafficking victim, who essentially disclosed to us that she was brought here for the festivities of homecoming and all the games in Baton Rouge, and she was being abused, and she was simply sick of it. She reached out to law enforcement," Evans said.

One of the men charged was 45-year-old Commoder Allen. Evans confirmed that Allen's girlfriend, Timara Courtney, had been previously arrested for allegedly trafficking the 15-year-old.

"We worked in collaboration with the Louisiana State Police and the NOPD. That sort of deal. The people primarily were operating out of New Orleans, and had passed through Baton Rouge, that's how we made contact," Evans said.

Since a warrant for Allen exists in East Baton Rouge Parish, Evans expects Allen to be extradited in the future.

Authorities say this is just one of many human trafficking incidents that have recently occurred in the area.

According to the governor's office, data shows 232 trafficking incidents reported in East Baton Rouge in 2024. Nearly 200 of them involved victims under the age of 18.

In Tangipahoa Parish, the same data reported that 92 trafficking incidents occurred.

"We ask that parents please monitor the social media platforms that your kids are on because there are a lot of predators out there pretending to be someone else, pretending to be kids that are the age of the victims that they're approaching. Bringing them in, and then from there entrapping them," Baton Rouge Police's L'Jean McKneely said.

Groups like Unbound Now provide crisis response to juvenile sex trafficking victims.

"Child welfare, law enforcement, hospitals, and local community partners can call us if they think they've identified a victim of human trafficking. We respond on the scene with food, clothing, and resources and provide support to that victim," Unbound Now's Holly Tupper said.

Louisiana state law gives the penalty for human trafficking, either for sexual or labor purposes, as years in prison. If a victim of sex trafficking is under 18, the offender could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation.

Baton Rouge Police say that one of the most common indicators that someone could be a victim of human trafficking is changes in behavior that are obvious to those who know them.

"Did they become more secretive? Did they start withdrawing? Do you have concerns about self-harm or their self-worth kind of going down? Or speaking of boyfriends that, for some reason, you can't meet and can never see in public. That sort of deal." Evans said.

WBRZ asked Evans how parents can have conversations with their kids about human trafficking.

"It starts in the home. Instilling self-worth in your kids. Letting them know that, hey, the rules of the world are that nothing really comes free. You have family that loves you, but there are people that when they come out of nowhere, or something seems too good to be true, it tends to be," Evans said.