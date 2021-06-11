Authorities arrest second man in alleged Dept of Education fraud, money-laundering scheme

Demietriek Scott

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a second man in connection with an alleged fraud and money-laundering scheme that they believe was led by a former Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) employee.

According to an arrest report, both Romney Manuel and Manuel's cousin, 46-year-old Demietriek Scott, were arrested in connection with the alleged plot.

The report says Manuel, a former program consultant with LDOE, used a series of programming techniques to steal money from the system and then took extensive measures to try and cover his trail.

It alleges that Scott participated in the scheme by helping to deposit illegally obtained LDOE funds into a Capital One bank account that belonged to Scott.

According to the report, the two cousins had business and financial ties.

Officials say the total of illegally obtained funds that were deposited into Scott's bank account amounted to $74,250.

Scott was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that included theft, computer fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.