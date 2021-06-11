Latest Weather Blog
Authorities arrest second man in alleged Dept of Education fraud, money-laundering scheme
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a second man in connection with an alleged fraud and money-laundering scheme that they believe was led by a former Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) employee.
According to an arrest report, both Romney Manuel and Manuel's cousin, 46-year-old Demietriek Scott, were arrested in connection with the alleged plot.
The report says Manuel, a former program consultant with LDOE, used a series of programming techniques to steal money from the system and then took extensive measures to try and cover his trail.
It alleges that Scott participated in the scheme by helping to deposit illegally obtained LDOE funds into a Capital One bank account that belonged to Scott.
According to the report, the two cousins had business and financial ties.
Officials say the total of illegally obtained funds that were deposited into Scott's bank account amounted to $74,250.
Scott was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that included theft, computer fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
Federal unemployment aid to end, state to increase benefits in 2022
-
Community putting action plan together to stop violence and save the youth
-
Lawmakers, governor make deal to end controversial extra unemployment benefit
-
BR Constables mentor young men showing consequence of bad choices