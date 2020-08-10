August steam continues, watching tropical wave in Atlantic

Tonight and Tomorrow: A few more showers are possible this evening, then we'll turn dry and clear overnight. Lows will be around 76. Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies. We'll see less rain coverage than today, only around 20%. Highs will be around 95, with a heat index of 105 at times.

Looking Ahead: As we head into the new week, it's a typical summertime pattern. Daily chances for showers and storms and highs in the middle 90s. We'll start the week off with slimmer chances for rain, then gradually see coverage become more widespread by the end of the week. The greatest coverage of rain will take place on Thursday and Friday - due to more available moisture coming off of the Gulf. The good news with any rainfall, is relief from the heat!

The Tropics: A westward moving tropical wave, located a couple hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a shot at some slow development over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 50 percent chance of development over the next five days, before running into dry air and wind shear, which tends to disrupt organization. We'll continue to monitor in the coming days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

