Audit: Nearly $30,000 in equipment still unaccounted for from BREC facilities

BATON ROUGE — Thousands of dollars' worth of equipment is still missing from BREC facilities, a report by the Legislative Auditor's Office released Monday said.

The audit of the fiscal year ending in December 2023 says that mowers, edgers, trimmers, gas and bolt cutters, totalling $12,191, were taken from Greenwood Community Park. Additionally, a lawnmower valued at $16,298 was taken from the Dumas Memorial Golf Course.

The audit also says that $1,449 was misappropriated from the administrative office as a result of a phishing scam, but these funds were recovered as of the date of the auditor's report.

The equipment is still missing, the report notes.

"We recommend BREC continue its prosecution and\or pursuit of these matters and that the internal controls be reviewed and potentially revised to deter such instances from occurring in the future," an independent auditor said.

According to the audit, BREC is working with law enforcement to recover the nearly $30,000 in equipment that was stolen.

In 2021, an audit said that $7,600 worth of lawn equipment was stolen.