BREC audit discloses thefts valued at more than $70,000; gift card accounting lacking, too

BATON ROUGE — An audit shows that three people stole money from the East Baton Rouge parks system between January 2018 and last summer, with one person making off with more than $66,000.

Auditors also dinged BREC for a second year for failing to keep accurate records of its gift cards.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor said Monday that charges were pending against two of the three people who stole from the park system — one person who took $66,705 through a BREC credit card over a five-year period and another person who misappropriated $3,269 in cash receipts from 2019 to 2021. Another person took $3,706 in improper mileage reimbursements, but has not been charged for their 2021 offenses.

None of the three still work for BREC. The person who took the greatest amount of money has made partial restitution of $20,716.

The auditors said each of the thefts occurred because of poor oversight.

Also, the auditors said BREC didn't have an accurate accounting of its gift cards and their outstanding balances. In its reply to the audit, BREC said it will have a solution in place by the end of September.