ATV crash on Highway 989-1 leaves on man dead
BRUSLY - Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV on a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish Saturday evening.
Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 Shaun Duplantis, 44, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 989-1 on a four wheeler where he drove into a ditch and struck a tree.
Duplantis was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
A toxicology test will taken on Duplantis for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
