Attorney, previous BR city judge candidate suspended from practicing law for three years

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Supreme Court agreed to suspend a Baton Rouge lawyer and previous city judge candidate for three years after investigating allegations stemming from "[neglecting] multiple legal matters."

The Supreme Court ordered Niles Haymer to provide proof to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which serves as the investigative branch of the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board, that he made proper restitution to clients within 30 days.

Haymer ran for City Judge City Court in Division C of Baton Rouge in 2024.

According to documents from the Supreme Court and the LADB, Haymer's neglect of multiple legal matters resulted in "abandonment of one matter, [failure] to communicate with clients, [failure] to safeguard client and third-party property, [failure] to timely remit funds to clients and third parties, [failure] to cooperate with the ODC, [engaging] in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation, and [engaging] in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

The exact allegations against Haymer were not specified in the ruling. WBRZ reached out for comment but he could not be reached.