Attorney: Paramedic disciplined after filing complaint about Blane Salamoni in 2014

BATON ROUGE – Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot and killed Alton Sterling and is now at the center of a civil suit against the city of Baton Rouge from Sterling’s family, is accused of impeding a first responder from saving the life of a 17-year-old who was shot two years before the deadly encounter with Sterling.

Monday, attorneys for the Sterling family provided an EMS complaint from a paramedic who alerted her supervisors about a run-in she had with Salamoni on North 49th Street in 2014. The victim was originally reported as "DOA" - dead on arrival. However, when an EMT was able to reach the patient, the individual still showed signs of life.

WBRZ archive records show the shooting involved a 17-year-old who died.

Two people were later arrested. Investigators said the deadly gunfire was the result of a drug deal involving a group of people. The 17-year-old was shot after threatening an eyewitness, according to a TV report at the time.

"Officer Salamoni began cursing at her and yelling at her when she began questioning why they were told not to save the patient," Attorney Chris Stewart said. "It's a graphic report."

The report goes on to state the paramedic felt like Salamoni treated the victim like "a thug, dog and treated me like the n-word."

Following her complaint to supervisors, the paramedic took some heat.

"She told me she was disciplined for filing this complaint," Attorney Michael Adams said. "Which is unbelievable to me. They took disciplinary action against her for filing a complaint against Blane Salamoni."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit checked with Baton Rouge EMS. A spokesman refused to turn over the disciplinary letter it issued to the medic but said she was disciplined for conduct unbecoming.

Salamoni, who as part of a settlement with the police department, is no longer on the force. Last week, police revealed that Salamoni had a history of complaints and was not forthcoming with a domestic abuse arrest when he applied and was accepted to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Salamoni was originally fired when the department closed its investigation into the deadly shooting but Salamoni appealed. The deal reached last week allowed Salamoni to resign if he stopped appealing his termination. He will not receive any back pay.

In court Monday, Judge Michael Caldwell ordered that the City of Baton Rouge turn over the psych evaluation for Blane Salamoni in 45 days. In a shocking twist, attorneys acknowledged that no text messages or emails exist tied to the shooting on former Police Chief Carl Dabadie's phone.

