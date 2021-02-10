Latest Weather Blog
Attorney-at-paw? Filter makes lawyer look like cat in court
ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.
Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a Tuesday video conference of a civil forfeiture court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.
“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton said.
“I can see that,” replied Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa from which Ponton was calling.
The short video clip, which was shared online by Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.
The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!"
In an interview, Ponton said he has fielded calls from around the world and has been booked for national television.
“I always wanted to be famous for being a great lawyer. Now I’m famous for appearing in court as a cat,” he told The Associated Press.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Mayor encourages more citizens from largely Black communities to get tested...
-
Baton Rouge-based community COVID-19 vaccine site to open soon
-
Texas attorney appears in court as cat due to Zoom mishap
-
Year after announcing plans to dry-dock, USS Kidd facing pandemic-fueled fundraising trouble
-
Man robbed at gunpoint in Baker; police search for suspect
Sports Video
-
Brian Thomas signs with LSU
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class