Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley suspended for betting on games
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, the NFL announced Monday.
The NFL said its league investigation uncovered no evidence that any game outcome was compromised and that there was no awareness by coaches or players that Ridley was wagering on league games.
According to the release from the NFL, the betting activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was away from the team and away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list.
In a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote:
"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success -- and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league -- than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

