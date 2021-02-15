Atchafalaya Basin Bridge closed, additional major closures expected

An image revealing the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge iced over following an overnight freeze on Monday (Feb. 15, 2021) morning.

Freezing conditions have resulted in the closure of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 Eastbound and Westbound from mile marker 118 to 135, and this includes Iberville Parish, according to officials with The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

DOTD is reminding drivers that it is unsafe and against the law to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason.

The Department is also urging motorists to avoid getting behind the wheel at all during hazardous driving conditions.

DOTD will do everything it can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet or snow and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.

